PM Modi pitches for 100 GW nuclear capacity, 50 companies in Fortune 500 list

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the country should have 50 companies among the Fortune 500 list, an Indian bank among the global top five and 100 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity by 2047, apart from 7-8 more semiconductor plants in the next 1-2 years.

PM Modi said India's growth must translate into a stronger global presence for Indian businesses.

Revealing a much broader future economic pitch during the Independence Day address from the Red Fort, PM Modi said that the country is moving forward with the target of commissioning and operationalising five new nuclear reactors in the next 6-7 years.

“This year, India has achieved mastery in Fast Breeder Nuclear Technology, marking a crucial milestone. As a result, we have taken a major, successful leap forward on the path towards achieving self-reliance in nuclear fuel,” PM Modi noted.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the expansion of piped gas and solar energy infrastructure, saying piped gas coverage had grown from just 70 cities before 2014 to 700 cities.

The number of households receiving piped gas rose from around 20-22 lakh to nearly 1.75 crore.

Moreover, India’s solar energy capacity had increased from just 2 GW in 2014 to 160 GW, with the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana helping expand rooftop solar adoption.

More than 50 lakh households had adopted solar energy under the scheme, with implementation continuing at a rapid pace, said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that India must increase production while building the entire value chain domestically. “We need components as well as complete manufacturing, complex products. From design to manufacturing, India must become a trusted centre of the global supply chain,” he said.

The Prime Minister also unveiled the concept of 'Sapta Dhara' (Seven Streams), describing seven key areas of strength that he said would provide India with the momentum and capabilities required to achieve the next level of growth and build a 'Viksit Bharat’.

—IANS

na/rad