August 15, 2026 11:02 AM हिंदी

Khushbu Sundar marks 40 years in South cinema: Walked in as gawky young 15-year-old

Khushbu Sundar marks 40 years in South cinema: Walked in as gawky young 15-year-old

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar has completed 40 years in South Indian cinema, and to mark the anniversary of her debut Telugu film Kaliyuga Pandavulu, she looked back on her journey from a 15-year-old to building a bright career.

The actress took to Instagram, where she expressed gratitude and remembered the late D. Ramanaidu, K. Raghavendra Rao and Suresh Naidu for introducing her to Telugu cinema.

“I complete 40 years in cinema in the South. My very 1st South film, #KaliyugaPandavulu was released today in 1986. I walked in as a gawky young 15yr old teenager, with zero knowledge about South. Stayed on to build a career, a life and a family.”

“And I shall always be indebted to each and everyone of those who have stood by me, loved me unconditionally, supported me, been with me and guided me.”

Khushbu added: “My kodi pranaams to my fans who accepted me and became part of my life and have traveled with me in this incredible journey. I wouldnt be who i am today if not for you.

My eternal gratitude to Late Shri. DRamaNaidu Sir, Shri. K.Raghavendra gaaru and Shri. Suresh Naidu gaaru for introducing me to the South, in Telugu.”

She fondly celebrated her four-decade friendship with actor Venkatesh Daggubati.

“The most beautiful part of this journey is that I found a friend for life in @venkateshdaggubati . His journey as an actor, becoming a great star and remaining as wonderful as ever has always inspired. Thank you Venky for being part of my life for the last 40yrs. Many more years to us my friend. Love you my friend, unconditionally.”

Talking about Kaliyuga Pandavulu, a masala film produced by D. Ramanaidu under Suresh Productions, and directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. The film was a box office hit, and was remade in Kannada in 1989 as Poli Huduga.

--IANS

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