Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Want my child to know that being Indian means kindness, courage, and unity

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day on Saturday, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee says he wants his child to grow up knowing that freedom was earned with sacrifice, and that being Indian means kindness, courage, and unity.

For her, Independence Day is about remembering the past and the duty it places on us today.

“Independence Day is important because it reminds us that freedom was earned, not given. It’s a day to honor the sacrifices of those who fought so we could live with dignity, speak freely, and dream without fear,” the actress rtold IANS.

“Beyond the flags and parades, it asks us to remember our responsibility — to protect unity, to respect every voice, and to build a country worthy of their struggle. As long as we celebrate August 15 with pride and purpose, we keep their dream alive. Freedom isn’t just history. It’s a promise we renew every year,” she added.

As a mother to son Joy, the actress said she wants to pass those values on early.

“As a mother, teaching my son Joy to celebrate Independence Day is teaching him to remember where we come from. Little hands waving a tiny flag, listening the anthem, trying to vibe, understand and learn about freedom in simple words — these moments plant seeds of pride and gratitude in them,” she said.

“I want my child to grow up knowing that our freedom was earned with sacrifice, and that being Indian means kindness, courage, and unity. If we start early, love for the country won’t be just a speech. It will be in their heart. Because the future of India will be shaped by the values we teach today,” she added.

She also shared a message for everyone marking the occasion.

“This Independence Day, let’s remember the freedom we have and the responsibility that comes with it. Honor the sacrifices of the past, celebrate the diversity of today, and build a kinder, stronger India for tomorrow,” she said.

“May we stay united, speak with empathy, and act with courage. Jai Hind. May our tricolour always fly high, and may we keep the spirit of freedom alive in every deed,” Bhattacharjee concluded.

Devoleena is best known for playing the simple, strong and determined Gopi Bahu in Star Plus shows Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. She has also been seen in reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 14, and in fiction shows Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya and Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

--IANS

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