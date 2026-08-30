PM Modi pays homage to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri in Tashkent

Tashkent, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent on Sunday.

Lal Bahadur Shastri served as India's Prime Minister from June 9, 1964 to January 11, 1966. He coined the popular national slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan".

In a post on X, PM Modi said: "Paid homage to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji in Tashkent. We remember a towering statesman whose unwavering commitment to the nation continues to inspire generations."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held delegation-level talks with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Presidential Palace in Tashkent and discussed expanding cooperation between the two nations in various sectors, including trade, investment and industries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Secretary, West, Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George and other officials were present during the meeting.

"The state visit continued with high-level talks at the Kuksaroy Residence. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed expanding trade, investment, industrial, interregional, and cultural cooperation, agreeing to take Uzbekistan-India relations to a new level," the Press Service of the Uzbekistan President posted on X.

PM Modi was conferred with Uzbekistan's highest honour, “Oliy Darajali Do’stlik” Order by President Mirziyoyev for his contribution to the strengthening of friendship between the two countries.

The two leaders also jointly planted a tree at the Presidential Palace in Tashkent under India's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative and Uzbekistan's 'Yashil Makon' green efforts.

"India and Uzbekistan for a greener planet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, jointly planted a tree in the Presidential Palace garden under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative of India and ‘Yashil Makon’ green efforts of Uzbekistan", Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"The gesture reflects the shared commitment of India and Uzbekistan towards nurturing a greener and more sustainable future," he added.

Prior to the talks, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace in Tashkent.

PM Modi also witnessed a special yoga session featuring 52 practitioners from Uzbekistan during his visit to the Central Asian nation.

Currently, PM Modi is on a two-day State visit to Uzbekistan. After concluding his engagements in Tashkent, PM Modi will visit Kyrgyzstan, where he is scheduled to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

--IANS

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