PM Modi offers condolences on demise of Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed sadness over the passing away of Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit and paid tribute to her lifelong dedication to public service.

He offered condolences to Thailand’s King, the members of the Royal Family and the people of Thailand over the death of Queen Sirikit.

PM Modi’s condolence message came after the Bureau of the Royal Household announced that Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit passed away at the age of 93 in King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital on Friday.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother of Thailand. Her lifelong dedication to public service will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to His Majesty The King, the members of the Royal Family and the people of Thailand in this hour of profound grief," PM Modi wrote on X.

In an official statement, the Bureau of the Royal Household stated that a team of doctors, who had been providing treatment to the Queen Mother at the hospital since September 7, 2019, found that she was suffering from several illnesses and abnormalities across multiple bodily systems, which required continuous medical attention, Xinhua News agency reported.

Thailand’s Queen Mother contracted a bloodstream infection on October 17, according to the physicians. Despite the efforts made by the medical team, her condition deteriorated and she passed away peacefully at 9.21 p.m. (local time) on Friday.

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has ordered the relevant bureau to make arrangements for the Queen Mother’s royal funeral. Her remains will be enshrined at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Grand Palace in Bangkok. The King also issued a decree declaring that a one-year mourning period will be observed by members of the royal family and officials of the royal court from the date of the Queen Mother’s passing.

