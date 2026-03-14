Chhattisgarh: 741 LPG cylinders seized in crackdown on hoarding, black marketing

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Authorities in Chhattisgarh seized 741 LPG cylinders on Saturday from 102 locations across the state as part of a major crackdown on hoarding and black marketing of cooking gas amid concerns triggered by the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict.

According to officials, teams from the state Food Department, along with district administration authorities, have been carrying out surprise inspections at suspected storage locations to prevent illegal hoarding of domestic LPG cylinders.

The inspections are being conducted to ensure the uninterrupted supply of cooking gas to consumers and to stop illegal traders from taking advantage of the international crisis.

An official statement released on Friday said that the raids were conducted across several districts following reports that some traders were illegally stocking LPG cylinders in anticipation of supply disruptions and higher prices.

“So far, 741 cylinders have been seized from 102 locations across the state,” the statement said.

The highest number of seizures was reported from Raipur, where authorities confiscated 392 domestic LPG cylinders during multiple inspections. This was followed by Bilaspur, where 130 cylinders were seized during enforcement operations.

Officials said that several inspections were carried out at warehouses, shops, and other suspected storage facilities where cylinders were allegedly being hoarded. Authorities warned that strict legal action would be taken against individuals found involved in illegal stocking, diversion, or black marketing of LPG cylinders.

The administration has also urged citizens to report any suspicious activities related to LPG supply or illegal sales so that immediate action can be taken. Officials emphasised that hoarding essential commodities such as cooking gas during times of uncertainty can create artificial shortages and cause inconvenience to the public.

Meanwhile, a similar case of LPG black marketing was uncovered in Mumbai earlier in the day, where officials raided a residential location in the Worli area and seized a large number of illegally stored gas cylinders. Authorities found that the cylinders were allegedly being stored and refilled illegally before being sold at inflated prices in the black market.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and seized the cylinders along with a transport vehicle, while further investigations are currently underway. Authorities across states have intensified monitoring to prevent such illegal activities and ensure the safe and fair distribution of LPG cylinders.

--IANS

rs/uk