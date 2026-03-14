Fast bowling sorted, middle order strong, RR have improved from last year: Bangar

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes Rajasthan Royals (RR) head into the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with a more balanced squad than last year, particularly due to improvements in their bowling attack and a strengthened middle order.

Bangar noted that while the franchise has undergone some significant changes in personnel, the overall structure of the team appears stronger compared to the previous season. According to him, the Royals’ fast-bowling resources and spin options have been bolstered, giving them greater depth and flexibility.

He also highlighted the importance of the opening matches, especially for new captain Riyan Parag, who is expected to receive strong support from local fans when the team plays in Guwahati.

"It will be a good start for Riyan Parag, playing three games at home. He will get home support in Guwahati as a local boy, coming here for the first time as a full-time captain. He will definitely want to perform well in front of his home fans, but it won't be easy for the Rajasthan Royals. First they let go of Buttler, and now there is no Sanju Samson as well,” Bangar said on JioStar.

The Royals will be entering the season without some of their established names, including former captain Samson and England star Jos Buttler. As a result, the responsibility in the batting lineup will fall heavily on emerging players and key middle-order contributors such as Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel.

Bangar believes the additions of experienced spin options like Ravi Bishnoi and Ravindra Jadeja could make a notable difference to the side’s bowling depth, while their pace attack appears settled heading into the tournament.

“The young batsmen in the team will have to take the lead. They have improved a lot from last year, especially in their bowling department, particularly the spin department with the additions of Ravi Bishnoi and Ravindra Jadeja. Fast bowling seems to be sorted as well. Finishing might be a slight worry, even though they have the option of bringing in Donovan Ferreira, but the middle order looks strong with Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel. Rajasthan Royals have definitely improved from last year,” he added.

The former India all-rounder also shared his thoughts on Delhi Capitals (DC), suggesting that their bowling lineup could be particularly effective depending on conditions. With a pace spearhead like Mitchell Starc and spin options including Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, Bangar believes DC possess the variety required to adapt to different conditions during the tournament.

"I think the pitch at Lucknow will suit DC's bowlers. They have a good pace attack, starting with Mitchell Starc, which could prove beneficial for DC. And when they play in Delhi, their spin department will come to the fore, with the likes of Axar Patel, Vipraj and Kuldeep Yadav. For a long time, he hasn't gotten many chances in recent times to play T20s, so he will definitely want to leave his mark,” he stated.

He also pointed to the depth in their batting lineup, with players such as KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs and David Miller forming a formidable core.

“In batting, they have very good options, the combination of Tristan Stubbs and David Miller in the middle, and KL Rahul at the top. This team looks very strong, with quality all-rounders, good spinners and excellent fast bowlers. They will hope to start well in Lucknow and then take it from there,” Bangar noted.

--IANS

vi/bc