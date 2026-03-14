Vishal thanks Telugu star Rajendra Prasad for his apology for comment on MGR

Chennai, March 14 (IANS) Actor Vishal, who is also the secretary of the South Indian Artistes Association (SIAA), better known as the Nadigar Sangam, has now thanked veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad for understanding the sentiments of the fans of late actor and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran and seeking an apology for his recent remark on him.

In a video clip which he posted on his social media timelines, Vishal said, "Greetings Rajender Prasad Sir, On behalf of the South Indian Artistes Association and the fans of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, we would like to thank you. We put out a video based on what you had spoken. It was because all of us were hurt. Everybody expressed how hurt they were and based on it, we placed a request to you. To err is human but on realising your mistake, you apologised. I thank you sir. It was very, very nice and sweet of you to understand and seek an apology. If somebody were to speak about you like that in future, we would definitely condemn it."

The actor went on to say, "We might be of this generation, but several people who journeyed with the former Chief Minister like Saidai Duraisamy sir expressed pain at that comment (of yours). However, when you released a video tendering an apology for that comment, everybody was happy that you had realised your mistake. It was sweet of you to understand all our sentiments and on behalf of everyone -- there are so many fans with some even thinking that he (MGR) is still alive -- we are thankful."

For the unaware, actor Rajendra Prasad, during the course of his speech at an event in Hyderabad, heaped praise on veteran Telugu actor Kanta Rao. While highlighting Kanta Rao's significance, he made a comment that demeaned legendary Tamil actor and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR.

His comment stirred a hornet's nest in Tamil Nadu, resulting in several Tamil actors and fans seeking an apology from the Telugu star.

Rajendra Prasad, on learning that his inadvertent remark had hurt the sentiments of fans of MGR, tendered a heartfelt apology.

In a video clip, the veteran Telugu actor apologised in Tamil. He said, "I am Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad. There was a function that happened in our place. In it, they gave me an award named after veteran actor Kanta Rao. When I was speaking in that function in a jolly manner about the God of Tamil cinema MGR sir, a word slipped out."

Pointing out that his comment was an inadvertent one, the actor stressed upon the fact that he had high regard for former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran.

"Will I talk about him in that fashion? How can I have the courage to talk like that? When I studied in the Madras Film Institute, he was the Chief Minister. He would visit us to see how we were learning to act. I am nobody to speak about him. However, if the word that slipped out of my mouth has hurt any of you, please forgive me. I give you an assurance that in my life, I will never ever speak again in that fashion. Please forgive my mistake this time and close the issue," he said.

--IANS

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