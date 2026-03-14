Himani Shivpuri recalls SRK worked as junior artist in film where she was the heroine, 38 years ago

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri, on Saturday, recalled an interesting memory from the early days of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s career.

She revealed that King Khan had once worked as a junior artist in a film in which she played the lead heroine, 38 years ago.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a nostalgic post after attending a screening of the restored film “In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones.”

The film, written by Arundhati Roy and directed by Pradip Krishen, recently had a theatrical release after several decades.

Sharing the memory, Himani wrote that when she had first met Shah Rukh Khan, he reminded her that he had worked as a junior artist in the same film where she played the lead role.

She wrote, “When I first met Sharukh khan, he had said Maam jis film ki aap heroine thi usme maine junior artist ka kaam kiya tha! Ha ha! Yes Sharukh is in the film playing a character!”

Talking about the recent screening of her old movie, In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, Himani wrote, “Suprabhat! Oh what a magical evening! Watching Where Annie gives it those ones,in INox, Nariman point! The emotions, the nostalgia , the cast reuniting after so many years. Thank you Pradeep, Arundhati for making such a beautiful film, and thank you Shivy ,Shivendra Singh ,for reviving , restoring the film so beautifully! It premiered in the Berlin Film festival,and yesterday was its theatrical release after 38 years! It was released on Doordarshan in 1988! It has all of us theatre actors of Delhi. It was gr8 catching up with Loveleen, Raghubir Yadav,Khalid,Pradeep,ArundhatiDeepika... the list goes on!”

Along with the note, Himani shared a picture from the screening event where several members of the cast and crew were seen standing on stage at a theatre.

“In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones” was originally released on Doordarshan in 1988 and went onto achieve cult status. The film featured several theatre actors from Delhi, many of whom later went on to become prominent names in the entertainment industry.

Talking about Himani Shivpuri, the actress is touted as one of the most recognised character actors of the entertainment world.

She has appeared in several popular films including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Hero No.1 and many more.

–IANS

rd/