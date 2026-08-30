PM Modi names PM SVANidhi beneficiary in 'Mann ki Baat', latter recounts transformation under scheme

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation in his 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, mentioned a Ghaziabad woman named Babita Sharma, a PM SVANidhi beneficiary, and lauded her entrepreneurial spirit by sharing her story of transformation, the seeds of which were sown during Covid-19 pandemic.

The words of appreciation by the Prime Minister has left Babita Sharma elated and excited, even as she recollects troubling times and how she went to overcome hardship with help from PM SVANidhi scheme.

Sharing her transformatory journey, Babita Sharma told IANS on how the PM SVANidhi scheme came to her rescue and helped her tide over the difficult times.

She said that she was left alone after being abandoned by her husband during the Covid-19 pandemic. She learnt about the PM SVANidhi Scheme through an acquaintance.

Starting with a loan of Rs 10,000, she started her own enterprise, which she nurtured through her hard work. She subsequently went to secure loans of Rs 20,000 and then Rs 50,000.

Today, she successfully runs her shop and is able to provide an education for her children.

Priya Saraswat, a DUDA (District Urban Development Agency) official also noted how Babita Sharma expanded her business by progressing from an initial loan of Rs 10,000 to securing a loan of Rs 50,000.

Today, her name found a mention in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme as the Prime Minister spoke about women empowerment and cited her example under the PM SVANidhi Scheme.

PM Modi highlighted how a woman can achieve a new standing in society by availing the benefits of this scheme.

"Babita ji used to run a small stall selling items for worship – such as flowers, earthen lamps, incense sticks, and coconuts – thereby contributing to her family's livelihood. She worked very hard, but capital was needed to grow the business. She received financial assistance through 'PM SVANidhi'. She increased her stock and expanded her business. Her customer base and income grew, and gradually, her small roadside stall transformed into a proper shop," the Prime Minister said in the 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Notably, the Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme was launched in June 2020 as a first-of-its-kind micro-credit initiative focused on street vendors with government-backed credit guarantee support.

Today, the scheme has evolved far beyond a loan programme to a nationwide movement advancing financial empowerment and digital inclusion.

--IANS

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