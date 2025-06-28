Shubhanshu Shukla carries India’s spirit, ‘Gajar Ka Halwa’ into orbit

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) On a day destined to be etched in golden letters in India’s space saga, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the second Indian to journey beyond the confines of Earth, spoke from the International Space Station to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Orbiting 400 kilometres above Earth, Captain Shukla made history as the first Indian aboard the ISS (International Space Station) - a moment cherished across the nation.

During a live conversation with the Prime Minister, he shared an observation that resonated deeply back home: “Jab maine Bharat ko space se dekha, toh laga ki woh nakshon mein jitna dikhta hai, usse kaafi bada hai.” (When I saw India from space, it looked much bigger than how it appears on the map). The sentiment was more than geographical—it was emotional. It captured the awe of seeing one’s country without borders, politics, or constraints. Just land, culture, and identity stretching beyond outlines.

In a warm and inspiring interaction broadcast to the nation on Saturday, PM Modi congratulated Captain Shukla not merely as a soldier of science but as a symbol of new beginnings.

“Aapke naam mein bhi ‘shubh’ hai aur aapki yatra naye yug ka ‘shubh aarambh’ hai,” he remarked, noting how the astronaut’s very name embodied the auspiciousness of the moment.

“Aap se iss samay 140 crore Bharatiyon ke jazbaat jude hue hain,” the Prime Minister added, his voice filled with emotion.

“Main aap se sirf ek neta ke roop mein nahi, par har Bharatiya ke garv aur ummeedon ka pratinidhi ban kar baat kar raha hoon.”

From the calm interior of the orbiting station, Captain Shukla replied with a composed smile.

“Main yahan surakshit hoon, swasth hoon, aur Bharat ke liye yah anubhav ek naye yug ki shuruaat hai,” he said.

“Main desh ka pratinidhitva karne ke liye abhaari hoon. Mujhe kabhi laga nahi tha ki ek din main antariksh mein jaa paunga. Parantu aapki netritva mein, Bharat ne sapne dekhne bhi seekhe hain aur unhe poora karne ka sahas bhi paaya hai.” (I am safe and healthy here, and for India, this experience marks the beginning of a new era. I am grateful for the opportunity to represent the nation. I never imagined that one day I would travel to space. But under your leadership, India has learned not only to dream but also to summon the courage to fulfil those dreams.)

As Earth rotated silently below, Captain Shukla shared a vision few are privileged to witness—a borderless world. “When I saw India for the first time, it appeared much larger than what we see on maps. Observing it from space makes it clear that all of us, human beings, share one common home: Earth. No borders, no states, just humanity,” he reflected.

There was, however, a tender and unexpected indulgence aboard the spacecraft, gajar ka halwa. India’s beloved winter dessert had made the journey into orbit, lovingly packed alongside aamras (mango pulp).

“Main gajar ka halwa aur aamras lekar aaya hoon… yeh sirf swaad nahi, yeh ghar ki yaadon ka ek hissa hai,” Captain Shukla chuckled.

His fellow astronauts, Peggy Whitson from the US, Sawosz Uznanski from Poland, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, received their first taste of Indian hospitality, 400 kilometres above sea level. The Prime Minister, delighted by this cultural gesture, reminded Shukla of the profound responsibility resting on his shoulders.

“This journey of yours is not yours alone; it is a source of inspiration for an entire generation. Now, you are being given a special assignment—your experience will illuminate India’s Gaganyaan mission, our goal of building a space station and stepping onto the Moon,” PM Modi said with encouragement. Navigating life in zero gravity isn't easy.

Captain Shukla described the challenges of sleeping in space and adjusting to an environment where every movement must be reconsidered.

“Nothing here is ordinary. Even sleeping is a challenge. Without gravity, everything feels different,” he explained candidly.

Despite a year of intense training, no amount of preparation could replicate the feeling of floating through each task. Yet, amid the complexity of life aboard the ISS, Captain Shukla’s presence—and his gajar ka halwa—serve as powerful metaphors.

In a world where tradition and technology often seem at odds, he brought both into harmony, carrying the warmth of his heritage while advancing India’s global footprint in space.

As the conversation drew to a close, it was clear this was no ordinary exchange—it was a national moment of pride, a dialogue between Earth and its dreams. With pride swelling at home and the Tricolour silently unfurling above the planet, India found in Shubhanshu Shukla not merely an astronaut, but a story of bold beginnings, cherished memories, and infinite aspiration.

