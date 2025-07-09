July 09, 2025 11:28 AM हिंदी

Apple Arcade to add 4 exclusive games on August 7

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Apple on Wednesday said that on August 7, its Cloud-based Arcade service is adding four exclusive games to its diverse catalog of more than 200 fun games for players to enjoy -- all free from ads and in-app purchases.

Players can dive into Play-Doh World, where they will craft unique Play-Doh characters that come to life; Worms Across Worlds, an exciting addition to the long-running, cult-favourite Worms franchise; Let’s Go Mightycat!, a whimsical 3D puzzler; and Everybody Shogi, a vibrant strategy game based on the traditional Japanese board game.

“Play-Doh brings its magic to the digital space with Play-Doh World, allowing players to craft their own characters and watch them spring to life. From inventing wild zoo animals to styling outrageous salon hairdos, every corner of this colourful universe responds to the player’s creative whim,” said the company.

With dozens of interactive zones, collectible special Play-Doh, and regular content updates, Play-Doh World offers creative activities and open-ended, imagination-led play — all in a safe, ad-free environment.

Let’s Go Mightycat! by PONOS Corporation is a game where an everyday feline becomes an unlikely galactic hero when an all-powerful being transforms it into the universe’s most adorable conqueror.

In this spinoff of hit tower defence game The Battle Cats, players can customise their heroic cat with stylish capes, rescue interstellar friends, and launch Mightycat through colourful planetary stages.

With a variety of challenging puzzle stages, every tap brings players closer to the ultimate goal: bringing every planet in the cosmos under the Cat Empire’s adorable yet mighty paw.

“Everybody Shogi is a beautifully reimagined take on the traditional Japanese strategy board game. Blending colourful visuals, intuitive controls, and engaging puzzle-style stages, the game introduces shogi in a casual yet strategic way,” said Apple.

Players can enjoy daily challenges, unlock unique piece designs, and build custom decks. With real-time matches against players worldwide and seamless crossplay across devices, Everybody Shogi invites everyone to explore the depth of shogi through fast-paced gameplay in a bright and friendly world.

