When PM Modi was welcomed at Brasilia's Alvorada Palace with an Indian devotional song

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with a special performance of Ram Bhajan at Brasilia's Alvorada Palace besides the grand ceremonial welcome ahead of the official talks with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal took to X to share a 2.48-minute video and wrote: "Upon arrival at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia ahead of official talks, PM @narendramodi was welcomed with a special performance of ‘Ram Bhajan’."

In the video, classical singer Meeta Ravindra Kumar Karahe is seen presenting a devotional song to welcome PM Modi.

PM Modi, accompanied by President Lula da Silva, can be seen appreciating and enjoying the special performance, softly clapping his hands along with the tunes of the 'Bhajan'.

Meeta Ravindra Kumar Karahe, speaking to IANS, said: "I met the Prime Minister yesterday (Monday/Brazil time) evening and simply greeted him with a 'Namaste' from a distance. I told him from afar that I would be singing for him the next day. The invitation I received was actually from the Brazilian government."

She described the people of Brazil "quite similar" to Indians, majorly in terms of behaviour and hospitality. She said that despite living far from her homeland, Brazil -- which respects her native country a lot -- feels like "a second India".

"I began training in classical music since childhood... from the age of 10-11. In the invitation that I received from the Brazilian government to perform, it was mentioned that President Lula wants someone from the home country of PM Modi should perform a devotional song that he likes," she told IANS.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday was given a warm welcome by Brazil President Lula da Silva at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, as he began a State Visit to the country following his participation in the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

During their talks, both leaders agreed to boost the cooperation between the two countries across all sectors. PM Modi described President Lula da Silva as 'Chief Architect of the Strategic Partnership between India and Brazil', underlining that the Brazilian leader has played a significant role in "deepening our relations".

"Held fruitful talks with President Lula, who has always been passionate about India-Brazil friendship. Our talks included ways to deepen trade ties and also diversify bilateral trade. We both agree that there is immense scope for such linkages to thrive in the coming times," PM Modi wrote on X, also shared pictures of his meeting with the Brazilian President.

"Clean energy, sustainable development and overcoming climate change were also prominent topics of discussion in our talks. Other areas where we will work even more closely include defence, security, AI and agriculture. India-Brazil cooperation in space, semiconductors and DPI will benefit our people," PM Modi wrote on X.

During a joint press statement with the Brazilian President, PM Modi said: "I sincerely thank my friend, President Lula, for the warm welcome in Rio and Brasilia. We are truly touched by the beauty of the Amazon and your kindness. Today, being honoured with the Brazil's highest national award by the President of Brazil is a moment of great pride and emotion not just for me, but for 140 crore Indians. I sincerely thank the President, the Brazilian government, and the people of Brazil for this honour."

He said: "My friend President Lula is the Chief Architect of the Strategic Partnership between India and Brazil. He has played a significant role in deepening our relations. Every meeting with him has inspired me to work harder for the progress and well-being of both our nations. I dedicate this honour to his strong commitment to India and to our enduring friendship."

