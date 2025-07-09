Alia Bhatt’s former secretary arrested for cheating actress of Rs 77 lakh

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt’s former secretary Vedika Shetty has been arrested for cheating the actress of Rs. 77 lakh.

As per a statement by the Mumbai Police, Alia’s former secretary Vedika Shetty has been arrested by Mumbai’s Juhu Police in connection with a Rs. 7.7 million fraud involving the star.

The police had registered this case a few months ago on a complaint filed by Alia’s mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan. About five months after the case was registered, the accused was arrested from Bengaluru and presented in court on Tuesday. The court remanded Shetty to police custody till July 10.

Juhu Police have registered a case and arrested Vedika Prakash Shetty under Sections 316(4) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). After committing the fraud, Vedika absconded.

She is accused of forging Alia’s signature and committing fraud of Rs. 76.9 lakh over a period of two years.

As per media reports, Shetty worked as Alia's secretary from 2021 to 2024. During this time, she handled the star’s financial documents and payments and planned her schedule.

No comments have been made from the actress yet on the issue.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film “Alpha”, where she will be seen playing a spy. The film also stars Sharvari.

In other news, Alia recently couldn’t stop gushing over the first look of her husband Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in “Ramayana.”

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared the first look teaser from the movie and wrote, “Some things don’t need words. This feels like the start of something unforgettable. Diwali 2026 — we’re waiting.”

The makers of the film dropped the much-awaited first look of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash from their upcoming film Ramayana on July 3.

The announcement video opens with a striking portrayal of the holy trinity — Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva — symbolizing the cosmic forces. It then seamlessly shifts, through vivid animation, to reveal the lead characters from the epic tale: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as the formidable Ravana.

The teaser highlights a compelling contrast between Yash’s fierce and intense portrayal of Ravana and Ranbir Kapoor’s serene and composed depiction of Lord Ram. It also features glimpses of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva.

“Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari,” is set for a global release, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 following in Diwali 2027.

