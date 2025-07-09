Guru Dutt’s legacy to be celebrated at IFFM with ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’ screenings

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) One of the greatest filmmakers and actors in Indian cinema, Guru Dutt’s 100 years will be celebrated at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 with special tribute screenings of his 1957 movie “Pyaasa” and “Kaagaz Ke Phool”, which was released in 1959.

“Pyaasa” stars Guru Dutt, Mala Sinha, Waheeda Rehman, Rehman, and Johnny Walker. The drama film, which was directed by Guru Dutt, was set in Calcutta and told the story of Vijay, a disillusioned Urdu poet whose works are underestimated by publishers and criticized for focusing on social issues rather than romantic themes.

The narrative follows Vijay's encounters with Gulabo, a kind-hearted sex-worker, and Meena, his former girlfriend. Gulabo helps him get his poetry published, leading to the success of his works and the development of a romantic relationship between the two.

Guru Dutt’s 1959 romantic drama “Kaagaz Ke Phool” is the first Indian film in CinemaScope and the last film officially directed by him.It marked a technical revolution in Indian cinematography and is widely considered to be ahead of its time. The film is a part of syllabi in many film schools and is considered to be the finest self-reflexive film to have ever been made in India.

Festival Director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, shared her thoughts on this special tribute “Guru Dutt was far ahead of his time, both in terms of cinematic technique and the emotional depth of his narratives. His films like Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool are not just classics, they are cultural treasures that speak to the soul of Indian cinema.”

“At IFFM, we believe it is essential to honour those who shaped our cinematic heritage. This tribute is our humble way of remembering his genius and introducing his timeless work to new global audiences.”

The festival will commence from August 14 and the curtains will come down on August 24.

