Priyanshu Painyuli: When I was diagnosed with a hernia, had let go of my workout regime completely

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actor Priyanshu Painyuli has shared that he had to undergo hernia surgery, which forced him to take a necessary step back from his rigorous fitness routine, which he says is a non-negotiable part of his life.

Speaking about the experience, Priyanshu shared, “Fitness has always been a non-negotiable part of my life. But when I was diagnosed with a hernia, I had to undergo surgery and let go of my workout regime completely.”

He shared letting go of his fitness wasn’t a cakewalk for him.

“It wasn’t easy—mentally or physically. The recovery was painful, but I realised that sometimes, the bravest thing you can do is pause. I allowed myself to heal without guilt. Health comes before anything else.”

He now plans to get back to his fitness routine.

“Once you’re fully recovered, you can bounce back with a new kind of energy and that’s exactly what I’m planning to do now.”

On the work front, he will next be seen in “Paan Parda Zarda”, which is set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in central India. It was in 2023, when work on the series, an opium smuggling saga, was announced.

The web series will see multifaceted creative forces coming together including ace directors Gurmmeet Singh (Mirzapur and Inside Edge) & Shilpi Dasgupta along with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (Fukrey franchise), Suparn S Varma (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hain, Family Man and Rana Naidu) and talented writer duo Hussain Dalal & Abbas Dalal (Bambai Meri Jaan, Farzi, Brahmastra), along with Radhika Anand & Vibha Singh.

He also has “Tere Ishq Main” with stars Kriti Sanon and Dhanush. The film also reunites the ‘Raanjhanaa’ team as director Aanand L Rai, actor Dhanush and the Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer, A.R. Rahman are joining forces after their last venture ‘Atrangi Re’.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is said to be a spiritual successor to the world of ‘Raanjhanaa’, as it delves deeper into themes of unrequited love, longing, and emotional conflict. The film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025.

