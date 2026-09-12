PM Modi, Malaysian counterpart Ibrahim express commitment to advance strategic partnership

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim held a meeting on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday and reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

During the meeting, the two leaders expressed their continued commitment to advancing the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Anwar Ibrahim conveyed Malaysia’s concurrence to the establishment of the Consulate General of India in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Prime Minister Modi warmly welcomed Prime Minister Ibrahim to India and appreciated Malaysia’s participation in the BRICS Summit as a Partner Country. The leaders took stock of the outcomes of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Malaysia in February 2026 and reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, semiconductors, infrastructure, digital economy, energy, fintech, education, tourism and people-to-people ties," the MEA mentioned in a statement.

Both leaders discussed key regional and global issues of mutual interest. PM Modi appreciated Malaysia’s continued support in strengthening India-ASEAN ties.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia on the sidelines of 18th BRICS Summit. Building on Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Malaysia in February 2026, the leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, semiconductors, infrastructure, digital economy, energy, fintech, education, tourism and people-to-people ties. The leaders exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA posted on X.

PM Modi's meeting with Anwar Ibrahim took India's ties with Malaysia on a new trajectory. Malaysia expressed keenness for stronger defence cooperation with India, and joint personnel training as well as defence procurement were discussed during the meeting, according to Government of India sources.

Malaysia welcomed Indian industry and investment. Furthermore, semiconductor opportunities between India and Malaysia were discussed during the meeting between PM Modi and Anwar Ibrahim, according to the sources.

The Malaysian PM arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He was warmly received by the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, at the airport.

Extending a warm welcome to the visiting leader, the MEA stated on X, "India and Malaysia share close and longstanding ties, marked by growing cooperation across trade, investment, digital economy, defence and security. The visit builds on the momentum of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Malaysia earlier this year."

During his visit, Anwar Ibrahim will travel to Kerala to meet India's Grand Mufti.

"My itinerary in India also includes a visit to Kerala to meet the Grand Mufti of India to exchange views on community development, education, and religious affairs. Following the Diplomatic Mission in India, I will then proceed to Male, Maldives, to undertake an official visit at the invitation of President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. May all matters be facilitated and this visit bring tangible benefits to the people and the nation," Ibrahim posted on X.

As BRICS chair in 2026, India is set to host the two-day BRICS Summit in New Delhi from today, bringing together leaders of BRICS members, partner countries and outreach invitees.

India’s BRICS chairship is guided by the theme: 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting PM Modi's vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First." In addition to these areas, the leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

--IANS

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