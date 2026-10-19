October 19, 2026 5:26 PM हिंदी

PM Modi likely to attend Dussehra celebrations in Delhi's IP Extension tomorrow

PM Modi likely to attend Dussehra celebrations in Delhi's IP Extension tomorrow

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the grand Dussehra celebrations at IP Extension in Delhi on Tuesday, according to sources.

Elaborate arrangements are being made ahead of the Prime Minister's expected participation in the festivities, with preparations underway to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

The Dussehra festival traditionally features the burning of effigies of Ravan to symbolise the victory of good over evil.

Dussehra is celebrated across the country with religious fervour and enthusiasm, commemorating the triumph of good over evil.

Prime Minister Modi has frequently participated in prominent Dussehra celebrations in the national capital over the years.

Last year, however, the Prime Minister's scheduled visit to the Dussehra event at Patparganj in East Delhi on October 2 was cancelled due to heavy rainfall.

In 2024, PM Modi attended the Ramleela celebrations at Parade Ground near Delhi's Red Fort alongside President Droupadi Murmu. The event was organised by the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee as part of the annual festivities.

In 2023 and 2019, the Prime Minister participated in the Ravan Dahan celebrations organised by the Shri Ramleela Society at Dwarka Sector 10 in Delhi.

On these occasions, he also performed traditional puja and aarti for artists portraying Lord Rama, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman, as part of the religious rituals associated with the festival.

In 2022, PM Modi attended the Dussehra celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, where a historic Deepotsav was organised.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend a Ravana Dahan programme in Punjab's Ludhiana on Tuesday evening. Alongside the traditional burning of Ravan's effigy, an effigy symbolising drug abuse will also be set ablaze during the programme.

The event is expected to draw attention to the issue of drug abuse in Punjab, highlighting concerns surrounding the problem in the state.

--IANS

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