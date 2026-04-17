April 17, 2026 1:02 PM हिंदी

Enhancing pride of Bharatvarsha in every field: PM Modi hails women’s power as ‘hallmark of strong India’

PM Modi hails women’s power as ‘hallmark of strong India’

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed women’s power as the hallmark of a strong India saying that mothers, sisters and daughters are enhancing the pride of “Bharatvarsha” in every field.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Our women’s power is the hallmark of a strong India. The mothers, sisters, and daughters of the nation are enhancing the pride of Bharatvarsha in every field today with their unbreakable resolve, devotion, and spirit of service.”

The Prime Minister also shared a Sanskrit verse, offering salutations to Goddess Ambika and invoking her blessings for the nation's welfare.

The verse read: “We offer our reverent salutations to Ambika - worshipped by all the gods and great sages - who, through her divine power, pervades this entire universe and who is the very embodiment of the collective powers of all the deities. May that mother of the universe bestow welfare upon us.” (translated from Sanskrit)

Meanwhile, addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday during the special three-day session on the women’s reservation and delimitation bills, the Prime Minister delivered a strong political message, warning that those who opposed granting rights to women in the past have often faced electoral consequences.

He said the women’s reservation law would help change the “disha and dasha” (direction and condition) of India’s politics by ensuring greater participation of women in decision-making. Emphasising its role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, he added that women voters have historically “taught a lesson” to those who opposed such provisions.

“We are privileged that we have an opportunity to give a new direction to the nation’s politics and strengthen democracy,” he said, urging political parties not to view the issue through a partisan lens.

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to vote on three bills related to women’s reservation and the establishment of a delimitation commission on Friday at 4 p.m.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the discussion on the bills would continue for 12 hours, with provisions to extend the time if required. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla later indicated that the debate could last 15-18 hours, ensuring adequate time for all members to speak before voting.

--IANS

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