PM Modi hails India’s para athletes, says their success gives new meaning to life

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed India’s para athletes for their ability to overcome adversity and inspire entire families and communities, saying their achievements can change the way people look at life and demonstrate how sport can improve the quality of life.

Addressing the youth virtually during the Khelo India Dialogue, Modi highlighted the journeys of India’s leading para athletes and said their success carries significance beyond medals, particularly for families who witness their struggles in the early stages of their sporting careers.

“Our Para athletes are a big example of how sports change lives. When one sees a Parathlete in the field, the way of thinking about life changes. And when he achieves something, his whole family gets a new life along with that athlete. For those parents, brothers and sisters who see their child struggling in the early days, that athlete's success gives new heights to their dreams and courage. I have always been inspired by such players,” PM Modi said while addressing the youth during Khelo India Dialogue.

The Prime Minister specifically recalled the achievements of Indian para athletes Sheetal Devi, Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil, Nitesh Kumar, and Jandu Kumar, citing them as examples of the transformative power of sport.

“You all have heard India’s daughter’s name in Archery- Sheetal. When she won a medal at the Paralympics, the whole of Jammu and Kashmir and the whole of India were proud of her. Similarly, we have another daughter, Avni Lekhra, who won Paralympic medals twice. Whenever I meet her, I feel very proud. Be it Sumit Antil, Nitesh Kumar, and our recent champion, Jandu Kumar, such are our Para-athletes. Such are our teammates. They inspire us too. Sports is a guarantee to a better life, and it improves our quality of life,” he mentioned.

Modi also underlined the wider role of sporting culture in shaping individuals and society, arguing that the lessons learnt through competition extend well beyond the playing field.

“We often hear that the spirit of sportspersons is very important for a healthy society, a good family system, and a better culture. Sportsperson spirit is very important for a healthy society, for a good family system, for a good culture. It is very difficult to learn the spirit of a sportsperson without going to the sporting field. Sports not only teach us to be champions but also how to be better competitors. To get up, to fall, to fall and to get up again. Sport brings this feeling inside us,” the Prime Minister said.

The address also touched upon the government's efforts to strengthen India's sporting infrastructure and create a broader pathway for athletes from grassroots talent identification to international competition.

“Our government is fully committed to creating a modern sports ecosystem in India in the 21st century. Today, from sports universities to modern training centres, a system is being created in the country which will provide support at every level, from identifying talent to bringing it to the world stage,” PM Modi stated.

He added that India was working with countries across the world in areas including sports science, training and coaching, while also stressing the role of youth in shaping the country's sporting future.

“Khelo India Samvaad is not just about sports. It’s a platform where every suggestion and opinion can provide a new vision to sports. The programme focuses on what youth think about the sports ecosystem, talent development, governance and Viksit Bharat and considers their suggestions. These things will be heard and will be included in the policy process. Therefore, I urge everyone to use this platform as much as possible. Let new ideas come. These new ideas of youth will be the strength of a developed India,” he noted.

--IANS

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