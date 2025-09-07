PM Modi, French President Macron discuss bringing quick end to Ukraine conflict

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a phone conversation with Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, exchanging views on recent efforts towards bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine while reiterating India’s consistent support for peaceful resolution of the issue and early restoration of peace and stability in the entire region.

The two leaders had recently spoken over phone on August 21, coordinating their positions on the war in Ukraine in order to move towards a just and lasting peace.

"Had a very good conversation with President Macron. We reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas. Exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

During their conversation, the two leaders also reviewed and positively assessed the developments in bilateral cooperation across different sectors including economic, defence, science, technology and space. They reaffirmed their commitment towards further strengthening of the India-France Strategic Partnership, in line with the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, the Indo-Pacific Roadmap and the Defence Industrial Roadmap.

"They exchanged views on recent efforts towards bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflict and early restoration of peace and stability. Prime Minister Modi thanked President Macron for accepting the invitation to the AI Impact Summit hosted by India in February 2026, and looked forward to welcoming President Macron in India. Both leaders agreed to continue to remain in touch and work closely together to promote global peace and stability," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO)

Last month, the two leaders had vowed to further strengthen the strategic partnership between both nations.

During the talks, Macron had shared his assessment on the meetings held between the leaders of Europe, US and Ukraine in Washington and also shared his perspectives regarding the situation in Gaza. The French President had expressed support for early conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union.

"On trade issues, we agreed to strengthen our economic exchanges and our strategic partnership in all areas — this is the key to our sovereignty and independence. Following up on the AI Action Summit held in Paris last February, we are working towards the success of the AI Impact Summit to be held in New Delhi in 2026. For more effective multilateralism, we agreed to work closely together in preparation for the French presidency of the G7 and the Indian presidency of the BRICS in 2026," Macron had posted on X on August 21.

--IANS

/as