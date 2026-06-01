PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Mansukh Mandaviya, lauds role in furthering youth's welfare

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday greetings to Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya and praised his efforts in enhancing sports infrastructure and ensuring the well-being of workers and youth across the country.

Mandaviya was born on June 1, 1972, in a small village named Hanol in Palitana Taluka of Gujarat's Bhavnagar. He has been serving as the 17th Minister of Labour and Employment and 19th Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports since 2024. He is a Lok Sabha MP from Gujarat's Bharuch.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Birthday greetings to Union Cabinet Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya Ji. He is making a noteworthy contribution towards improving sporting infrastructure and furthering the welfare of our Yuva Shakti. He is also at the forefront of furthering the welfare of our workers, who have a key role in our economy. Praying for his long and healthy life."'

Home Minister Amit Shah, extending best wishes to Mandaviya, prayed for his long and healthy life.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya ji. Under the leadership of Modi ji, you are doing commendable work in the direction of the welfare of workers as well as the development of sports culture and infrastructure. I pray to God for your good health and long life," HM Shah said in a post on X.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister J.P. Nadda also took to X and said, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to Lok Sabha MP Shri Mansukh Mandaviya ji from Bharuch, Gujarat. I pray to God for your excellent health, long life, and a blissful life."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended best wishes to Mandaviya and prayed for his long and healthy life.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honourable Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Ji. May you be blessed with a healthy, long, and disease-free life -- this is the prayer to Lord Somnath," the UP CM said in a post on X.

--IANS

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