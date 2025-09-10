PM Modi expresses anguish over Nepal situation, CCS discusses situation

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Tuesday, which discussed recent developments in Nepal, where violence has led to the tragic loss of lives, particularly of young people.

The Prime Minister expressed deep anguish over the situation, emphasising the importance of stability, peace, and prosperity in Nepal.

“On my return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security discussed the developments in Nepal. The violence in Nepal is heart-rending. I am anguished that many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace,” he stated in a post on social media X.

This CCS meeting underscores India's concern over regional security and its commitment to peace and security in South Asia.

Meanwhile, India has stepped up vigilance at the border and has advised its citizens in Nepal to avoid travel and stay indoors.

Nepal is currently facing an intense political and social crisis, which was triggered by a controversial government decision to ban 26 social media platforms.

This move sparked massive protests, particularly among the youth. Dubbed the Gen Z movement, protestors took to the streets, saying the ban is an attack on free expression.

What began as peaceful demonstrations quickly escalated into violent clashes with security forces. At least 19 people were killed and over 300 were injured after police reportedly used live ammunition, rubber bullets, and tear gas against protesters.

The situation remains volatile, though the government lifted the ban on social media.

The violence led to widespread outrage and calls for accountability, leading to key ministers in the government resigning, followed by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli himself.

Reports suggest that Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel has also resigned.

Flights to and from the capital have been suspended, and the Army has stepped in to maintain order.

