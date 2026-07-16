PM Modi dials Qatar Amir, offers condolences on passing of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar and conveyed condolences on the demise of the Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

During the conversation, PM Modi recalled Sheikh Hamad’s affection for India and his warmth towards the Indian community.

"Spoke with H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar and conveyed heartfelt condolences on the passing of H.H. the Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. Recalled his deep affection for India, his warmth towards the Indian community in Qatar and his steadfast commitment to India-Qatar relations. His enduring legacy will continue to guide our two countries as we further strengthen our Strategic Partnership," PM Modi wrote on X.

Earlier this week, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju travelled to Qatar to convey India's condolences on the death of Qatar's former Amir, who passed away on July 12 at age 74.

"On behalf of the Government of India, Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji and the people of India, I conveyed deepest condolences to HH the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sad demise of Father Amir of Qatar HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. I thank HH Qatar Amir as well as HE Qatar PM/FM and other dignitaries for graciously receiving me and for their warmth towards India and the Indian community in Qatar," Rijiju wrote on X.

"HH Father Amir was a visionary leader who nurtured the historic India-Qatar friendship that has since transformed into a strategic partnership. His legacy will continue to inspire us to further strengthen our bilateral ties," he added.

India declared one day of national mourning following the demise of Sheikh Hamad. The national flag atop the Rashtrapati Bhavan and other buildings in Delhi flew at half-mast as India observed one day of national mourning on Monday as a mark of respect for Qatar's former Amir.

–IANS

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