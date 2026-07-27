PM Modi congratulates weightlifter Raja Muthupandi on CWG silver

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian weightlifter Raja Muthupandi for clinching the silver medal in the men's 65kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow and praised the lifter for adding another medal to India's growing tally.

Raja became India's latest medallist in weightlifting after finishing second in the men's 65kg competition with a combined lift of 286kg. The Tamil Nadu lifter lifted 126kg in the snatch before registering 160kg in the clean and jerk to seal silver. Malaysia's Aznil Bidin claimed the gold with a Commonwealth Games record total of 299kg.

Congratulating the Indian weightlifter in a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Another medal for India in weightlifting! Congrats to Raja Muthupandi on winning a silver in the men's 65 kg event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. His success makes every Indian happy and proud. My best wishes for his upcoming endeavours.”

Raja's podium finish completed a memorable outing for India's weightlifting squad on Sunday, which emerged as one of the biggest highlights of Day 4 of the Games. Earlier in the day, Rishikanta Singh Chanambam opened India's account in the sport with a silver medal in the men's 60kg category before Olympic champion Mirabai Chanu produced another golden performance in the women's 48kg event.

Mirabai's triumph marked her third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal and the fourth CWG medal of her illustrious career. Following her victory, Modi had hailed the veteran weightlifter's remarkable consistency.

“Another glorious chapter in Indian weightlifting! The talented Mirabai Chanu once again showcased her skills at the Commonwealth Games with a stunning performance in the 48 kg category and winning gold. With back-to-back Commonwealth Games golds and an overall fourth CWG medal to her name, she remains an inspiration for every Indian. Congratulations to her! Best wishes for the endeavours ahead,” the Prime Minister had posted.

PM Modi had also applauded Rishikanta Singh after the Manipuri lifter secured silver in the men's 60kg event while registering a personal best, writing, “Very proud of Indian lifter Rishikanta Singh Chanambam for winning a silver medal and also achieving his personal best. His determination and outstanding performance have brought immense joy to the nation. May he continue to scale greater heights and inspire many young athletes. Best wishes for his future endeavours!”

India's three weightlifting medals, Mirabai's gold and the silver medals won by Rishikanta and Raja took India's overall tally to four medals, comprising one gold, two silver and one bronze.

--IANS

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