PM Modi congratulates To Lam on his election as Vietnam's President

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated To Lam on his election as Vietnam's President and expressed readiness to work with him to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

He expressed confidence that the time-tested friendship between the two nations will continue to grow under To Lam's leadership.

"Heartiest congratulations to Mr To Lam on his election as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. I am confident that under his leadership, the time-tested friendship between our two countries will continue to grow from strength to strength. I look forward to working closely together to further deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the progress and prosperity of our people and the region," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi's congratulatory message came after Vietnam's National Assembly on Tuesday confirmed Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) General Secretary To Lam as the country's president for the 2026-2031 tenure.

All 495 deputies present voted in support of the draft resolution of the election of Lam.

Lam has previously served as Vietnam's President from May 2024 to October 2024. He was elected general secretary of the 13th CPVCC in 2024 and was re-elected to the post for the 2026-2031 tenure at the first meeting of the 14th CPVCC on January 23, 2026, reports Xinhua news agency.

India and Vietnam share close and warm bilateral relations that are denominated as a comprehensive strategic partnership. India-Vietnam relations were elevated to ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ during PM Modi's visit to Vietnam in 2016, according to the Indian Embassy in Vietnam statement.

The development of India-Vietnam relations is guided by a “Joint Vision for Peace, Prosperity and People” adopted by PM Modi and the then-Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during the Virtual Summit held on December 21, 2020.

In 2022, India and Vietnam celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and both countries are working together actively to further strengthen their multi-dimensional cooperation.

--IANS

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