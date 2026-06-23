PM Modi congratulates Abiy Ahmed Ali on Ethiopian election victory

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Abiy Ahmed Ali and his Prosperity Party on their decisive victory in Ethiopia's parliamentary elections.

“Heartiest congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and the Prosperity Party for a decisive victory in the Ethiopian parliamentary elections,” PM Modi wrote on X.

“India greatly cherishes its historic, multifaceted and deep-rooted ties with Ethiopia. I fondly recall my visit to Ethiopia last year and look forward to working closely together to further strengthen our Strategic Partnership and the bonds of friendship between our peoples,” he added.

The congratulations message comes after the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) on Sunday declared the ruling Prosperity Party (PP) the winner of the country's seventh General Election, clearing the way for it to form a new government.

Announcing the official results in Addis Ababa, the NEBE said the PP secured 438 of the 486 contested seats in the House of Peoples' Representatives (HoPR), the lower chamber of Ethiopia's parliament, in the June 1 General Election.

Under Ethiopia's constitution, the political party or coalition that wins a majority in the HoPR is mandated to form the government and nominate the Prime Minister.

PM Modi visited Ethiopia last December, giving fresh momentum to India-Ethiopia ties.

During his visit, PM Modi conveyed India’s willingness to step up collaboration in the fields of Digital Public Infrastructure, mining, critical minerals and clean energy, as well as food security and agriculture.

The two leaders also reviewed progress in the areas of trade and investment, innovation and technology, education and capacity building.

Prime Minister Modi stated that Indian companies, as trusted partners, have invested over $5 billion in the Ethiopian economy, especially in essential sectors of manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, creating over 75,000 local jobs.

Prime Minister Modi also addressed a Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament, which was a special honour accorded to him on his first bilateral visit to the country.

–IANS

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