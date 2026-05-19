India, Nordic countries elevate ties to Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership

Oslo, May 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that India and Nordic countries have decided to elevate ties to Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership.

Addressing a joint press meet with leaders of the Nordic countries following their third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on Tuesday, PM Modi said, "Today, we decided to give India-Nordic relations the form of Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership. With this Green Technology Partnership, we will connect Iceland's expertise in geothermal and fisheries, Norway's expertise in blue economy and Arctic, and all Nordic countries' expertise in maritime and sustainability to India's skills to ensure a better future for the entire world."

"With the formation of this unique Strategic Partnership between us, we will connect Sweden's advance manufacturing and defence, Finland's telecom and digital technology and Denmark's cyber security and health tech with India's talent to develop trusted solutions for the entire world," he added.

He termed extensive research and innovation ties an "important pillar" of India-Nordic partnership. He announced India and Nordic countries will increase linkages between universities, labs and startup ecosystems. He announced that both sides will deepen cooperation in Arctic and polar research.

PM Modi stated that investment funds from Nordic countries are becoming key partners in India's rapid growth. He said that the recently concluded India-European Free Trade Agreement will usher in a new "golden era" in ties between India and Nordic countries.

"In 10 years, our bilateral trade has increased almost four-times. Investment funds from Nordic countries are also becoming key partners in India's rapid growth. In the last decade, investment from Nordic countries into India has increased by almost 200 percent. The rapidly growing trade and investment have not only contributed to India's growth story, but have also played a very positive role in the economies of the Nordic countries and created thousands of new jobs. We have recently taken some important initiatives to take it to the next level," PM Modi said.

"From October 2025, we implemented the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement with Norway, Iceland, and other EFTA countries. And just a few months ago, we concluded the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, in which Denmark, Finland, and Sweden are also partners. Through these ambitious trade agreements, we are set to usher in a new golden era in relations between India and the Nordic countries," he added.

PM Modi stated that India and Nordic countries are natural partners due to their shared commitment to democracy, multilateralism and rule of law. He expressed gratitude to Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store for hosting third India-Nordic Summit.

"Our shared commitment to democracy, rule of law and multilateralism make us natural partners. Our shared priorities in technology and sustainability create abundant opportunities for collaboration. In light of this, we established this format eight years ago to accelerate and strengthen our relations with the Nordic nations. In the past few years, we have made special progress in our relations."

--IANS

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