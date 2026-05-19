India one of the greatest powers: Denmark PM Frederiksen

Oslo, May 19 (IANS) Spotlighting India's position as a major global player, Denmark's Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday said that Nordic countries' cooperation with "one of the greatest powers" can bring stability, prosperity, and unity amid global uncertainties.

"There is this idea growing right now that the middle powers in the world should act together, stick together, and work together. We cannot say that India is a middle power. You are one of the biggest powers. It's not very easy to say that the Nordic countries are middle powers because we are too small to be middle powers. But when we are united, the Nordic countries, then we are a middle power. And working together with one of the greatest powers on these clear ideas and values, I think we can bring stability, prosperity, and unity into a world that is changing rapidly and unfortunately not in the right direction," Frederiksen stated while addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of other Nordic nations in Oslo on Tuesday.

As the third India–Nordic Summit concluded, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said the discussions centred on strengthening support for international law and advancing a rules-based order that requires reform and progress.

He also highlighted the importance of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and the need for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

PM Store said that leaders further reviewed cooperation in security and trade and discussed ways to deepen economic ties in the context of India's engagement with both the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries and the European Union through the free trade agreements.

"We have focused on support for international law, a rule-based order that needs reforms and progress, and also emphasising the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and finding a way diplomatically for the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. We have discussed security, trade, and how to deepen our economic relations after we all have now free trade deals between EFTA countries and India and the European Union and India," Store said.

Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson thanked PM Modi for strong cooperation, both bilaterally and in the Nordic framework.

“I want to thank you for the excellent cooperation we have and the close partnerships bilaterally, but also in the Nordic format. We all are convinced and excited about the fact that the new opportunities that the EU-India free trade agreement will bring, both to India and to Europe as a whole. And finally, I think there is a good room for expanding our partnerships in investments, in innovation, in diplomacy, and also in defence cooperation," he stated.

Recalling his recent visit to India with President Alexander Stubb, Finnish PM Petteri Orpo said that Nordic nations share common priorities with India, including strengthening the rules-based international order and addressing climate change with sustained multilateral action.

“I also had a good bilateral discussion with Prime Minister Modi. There is a great momentum in our relations. Both President Stubb and I had the pleasure of visiting India earlier this year. Earlier this spring, we had established a strategic partnership in digitalisation and sustainability. Finland is committed to bringing this partnership into concrete actions,” said Orpo.

Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir said the summit is taking place at a significant moment, underscoring how Nordic countries that are geographically distant from India are connected through shared interests and can come together as partners.

"And so I think this summit comes at a very poignant time for us. We can show that even though we're miles apart as a grouping, from India, and also for a country like Iceland, which is very different in scale and size, there are so many things that tie us together. Obviously on our end, Prime Minister Modi mentioned our expertise when it comes to geothermal energy, and renewables are something that we are very happy to share, and we know that we are getting things in return.”

She also expressed her love for the word "sambandh", saying the world needs more such relationships today.

“I have to address, I love that word, sambandh. I'm not going to go into depths into other languages here, but this is a purely Icelandic word. People will be very devoted to this language, Prime Minister Modi, because this is what people need. They need more samband today,” Frostadottir stated.

--IANS

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