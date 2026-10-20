PM Modi calls for self-reliance inspired by Lord Ram’s resolve

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invoked the life of Lord Ram to urge Indians to face challenges through self-belief and hard work while addressing Dussehra celebrations at the IP Extension Utsav Ground in East Delhi.

Speaking at the event organised by the Shri Ramlila Committee Indraprastha, PM Modi said Lord Ram’s example teaches a vital lesson.

“No matter how big the crisis or how difficult the challenge, we must not sit back and depend on others. We must recognise our own strength, trust our resources, turn our resolve into strength and find solutions through our hard work.”

He added that Lord Ram showed that difficulties cannot halt one’s journey, and that the same mantra must guide the nation today.

The Prime Minister linked this teaching to contemporary national goals.

“Today, we must move forward with the same mantra. We have the goal of building a developed India and achieving self-reliance,” he stated.

He also called for identifying and defeating the enemies of “Maa Bharti” and stressed the principle of “Nagrik Devo Bhava,” asserting that serving the poor and underprivileged must remain the highest priority.

PM Modi pointed out that our cultural heritage and assets were pilfered and hauled to foreign countries; in contrast, 650 idols have been brought back to the nation during the past 12 years.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had extended written greetings, wishing that the festival of victory fill every resolve with renewed strength and enrich lives with happiness, prosperity and success.

At the venue, he performed traditional rituals before the symbolic burning of Ravana’s effigy.

PM Modi’s speech on Vijayadashami was not only a cultural observance but also a call to national determination, self-reliance and inclusive progress rooted in the ideals of Ram Rajya.

--IANS

sktr/dan