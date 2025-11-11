PM Modi, Bhutan King offer prayers to Holy Relics of Lord Buddha in Thimphu

Thimphu, Nov 11 (IANS) Highlighting the deep-rooted civilisational and spiritual ties between India and Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in seeking blessings from the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha amid a rousing welcome given by the local monks at Thimphu's Tashichhodzong.

The relics from India, currently enshrined at the Grand Kuenrey Hall in Tashichhodzong, have been sent for exposition as a special gesture from the people of India to Bhutan to honour the Fourth King’s 70th birth anniversary and the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

"PM Narendra Modi joined His Majesty the King of Bhutan and sought blessings from the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha. Accompanied by chants by Monks, they prayed to the Holy Relics," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

Buddhism is a shared heritage between India and Bhutan. A number of Bhutanese pilgrims travel to Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, Nalanda, Sikkim, Udayagiri, Sarnath and other Buddhist sites in India.

As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan, the Je Khenpo presided over the ground-breaking ceremony to construct a Bhutanese temple in Rajgir. The temple was formally consecrated in September, this year. The statue of Zhabdrung - a revered figure in Bhutan, regarded as the founder of Bhutan nation - currently on exhibition at the Simtokha Dzong in Bhutan, has been loaned by the Asiatic Society, Kolkata.

Prime Minister Modi had visited Bhutan on his first overseas visit after assuming responsibility in 2014. In August 2019, PM Modi undertook a State Visit to Bhutan after assuming office for the second term. PM Modi paid another landmark State Visit to Bhutan in March 2024 where he was conferred the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo', Bhutan's highest civilian decoration, by the King of Bhutan in a public ceremony at the Tendrelthang, Thimphu. Prime Minister Modi was the first foreign leader to be given this prestigious award.

As per ranking and precedence established, the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck had announced the conferment of the award during Bhutan's 114th National Day celebrations held at the Tashichhodzong, Thimphu in December 2021. The award recognised Prime Minister Modi’s contribution to strengthening India-Bhutan friendship and his people centric leadership. The citation added that the award also honours India's rise as a global power under his leadership, and celebrates Bhutan's special bond with India. Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has set India on the path of transformation, and that India’s moral authority and global influence have grown.

While receiving the award, Prime Minister Modi had underlined that it was an honour bestowed on the 1.4 billion people of Bharat and a testament to the special and unique ties between the two countries.

About 50,000 Indians are presently working in Bhutan in the sectors such as infrastructure development, hydropower, education, trade and commerce signifying close people to people ties between the two countries. Their contribution and service in the overall development of Bhutan has been recognised locally and internationally.

