Ramlila marks end of tyranny and terror: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 20 ( IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the Vijayadashami celebrations organised by the Shri Ramlila Committee Indraprastha at the DDA Utsav Ground in IP Extension, Patparganj, where he participated in the traditional Ravana dahan and delivered a speech emphasising the enduring cultural and moral significance of Ramlila.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister offered salutations at the feet of "Lord Shri Ram, Mother Janaki and Bajrangbali" and extended heartfelt Vijayadashami greetings to the nation.

“Today, every corner of India is imbued with the spirit of Lord Ram—in every village and every city. The entire nation is immersed in the spirit of the Ramlila,” he said.

He described the widespread staging of Ramlilas as a living tradition that keeps the ideals of Lord Ram alive, calling it “a proclamation of the end of tyranny and terror, and a testament to the belief in the triumph of eternal truth over falsehood.”

“For us, this is not merely a festival. It is the life force of India,” PM Modi stated, underscoring that the festival embodies the victory of good over evil and the strength drawn from India’s civilisational values.

He linked the occasion to national progress, noting that a country advances only when it possesses self-respect rooted in its heritage.

He highlighted efforts to reclaim cultural treasures, mentioning that more than 650 ancient artefacts and idols have been brought back to India over the past 12 years, and pointed to recent UNESCO recognitions, including Diwali as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The Prime Minister called for unity of thought and purpose among institutions and political parties in the national interest.

He urged citizens to identify and confront those who seek to harm the nation’s honour, divide society or harbour hatred for its culture, describing them as enemies of India.

Drawing from the ideal of Ramrajya, he spoke of a system free from discrimination, where justice prevails, equal opportunities are ensured, and the welfare of the poor and marginalised remains the highest priority.

He stressed self-reliance, hard work and faith in one’s own potential as the path toward Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

PM Modi’s message blended cultural affirmation with a call for collective resolve, framing Vijayadashami as both a celebration of traditional values and an inspiration for contemporary national challenges.

The event drew large crowds as the Prime Minister symbolically took part in the burning of the Ravana effigy, marking the symbolic victory of dharma.

--IANS

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