May 12, 2026 1:02 AM हिंदी

PM Modi arrives in Guwahati for Assam govt’s swearing-in ceremony

Jamnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Sunday, May 10, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

Guwahati, May 11 (IANS) PM Modi arrived in Guwahati on Monday night to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government, scheduled for April 12.

The Prime Minister landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at Borjhar, where he was warmly received by Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with state Bharatiya Janata Party President Dilip Saikia and other government officials.

Notably, Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced the names of four legislators who will take oath as Ministers along with him on Tuesday, while senior Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ranjit Das has been chosen as the National Democratic Alliance candidate for the Speaker’s post in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

In a post on X, Sarma said that former Union Minister Rameswar Teli, Asom Gana Parishad President Atul Bora, United People’s Party Liberal leader Charan Boro, and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ajanta Neog will be sworn in as Ministers in the new Council of Ministers.

“Happy to announce that the following four colleagues of mine will take oath as Ministers tomorrow, along with me, in the august presence of Hon’ble PM Modi,” Sarma wrote on the social media platform.

The Chief Minister-designate also announced that Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ranjit Das will be the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the Speaker’s post in the newly constituted Assembly.

“I am also happy to share that Shri Ranjit Das, Hon’ble MLA, will be our candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly,” he added.

Congratulating the leaders, Sarma said the new team would work collectively to advance the state's development and prosperity.

“My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of them. Together, we will continue to work with full dedication for a stronger, more developed, and prosperous Assam,” the Bharatiya Janata Party leader stated.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government will be held on Tuesday at Khanapara in Guwahati in the presence of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several Chief Ministers and senior National Democratic Alliance leaders from across the country.

Sarma was unanimously elected as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party legislature party and National Democratic Alliance legislature party on Sunday, paving the way for his second consecutive term as the Chief Minister of Assam.

--IANS

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