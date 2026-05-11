May 12, 2026 1:01 AM हिंदी

Historic day tomorrow as BJP to form govt for third time in Assam: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses a press conference, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

Guwahati, May 11 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday termed the swearing-in ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma as a “historic day” for the BJP and said the party’s return to power in Assam for the third time with a massive mandate reflects people’s faith in PM Modi and the National Democratic Alliance’s development agenda.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Guwahati to attend Sarma’s oath-taking ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, Chouhan said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance securing power in Assam for the third consecutive term was a significant political achievement.

“These are extraordinary days. The Bharatiya Janata Party has formed the government for the third consecutive time with a record-breaking majority. This is a victory of people’s trust in PM Modi, a victory of development and a victory of public welfare,” Chouhan said.

The Union Minister also launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that the opposition party has been reduced to a “communal party”.

“Congress has now become a communal party. Under the leadership of Himanta ji, Assam has witnessed remarkable development. With the blessings and guidance of PM Modi, the state is moving towards a secure and developed Assam, contributing to the vision of a developed India,” he added.

Chouhan congratulated the people of Assam and the National Democratic Alliance leadership for the electoral victory and expressed confidence that the new government would accelerate development initiatives in the northeastern state.

The swearing-in ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term is scheduled to be held at Khanapara in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Several senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Union Ministers and Chief Ministers from National Democratic Alliance-ruled states, are expected to attend the ceremony.

PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to be present during the oath-taking event, which Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have described as a major political occasion for the party in the Northeast.

--IANS

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