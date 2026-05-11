Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt welcomes baby boy

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has become a grand-father, as his daughter, Krishna Bhatt welcomed a baby boy on Monday. Krishna was taken to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Both mother and son are doing well.

Vikram spoke with IANS on the phone, and expressed his happiness, as he said, “It's been quite a tumultuous year, but I am happy that it ends with success. The baby is healthy, I think it will take years to be wealthy and wise. But he is healthy, and both the mother and the baby are doing well”.

He also shared that even while going into labour his daughter was worried about their film ‘Haunted 3D’, as the film is due for release next month.

He told IANS, “The funny thing is that even she was so involved in ‘Haunted’ which is releasing that before going to the OT she looks at me and she says, Papa the backgrounds of the police station are in my phone, I said, ‘I will handle it, I have been a director before, don't worry. I know the drill’”.

Krishna Bhatt is married to Vedant Sarda, a businessman. The couple tied the knot on June 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, ‘Haunted 3D’ stars Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey.

The film promises an upgraded 3D experience using the newest technology to heighten every scare, making the horror more immersive.

Earlier, talking about the film, Vikram Bhatt said, "Both ‘Haunted 3D’ and I have had a bumpy ride till now. Through the tough days of losing my mother and being incarcerated on a whim, Anand Pandit, the producer and a dear friend, stood by me”.

“There was a time when I even asked him to release the film without me, but he refused. I want to thank Anandji for being all heart in an industry where people often desert you in difficult times. Thanks to his brave, courageous, and commendable stance, we are now set to release Haunted 3D on June 12. Get ready to be scared”, he added.

The film is set to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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