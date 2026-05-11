May 12, 2026 1:02 AM हिंदी

Pedro Almodovar slams 2026 Oscars for ignoring politics

Pedro Almodovar slams 2026 Oscars for ignoring politics

Los Angeles, May 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Pedro Almodovar recently has lashed out at the Oscars for being blatantly apolitical this year. He also said that the USA has ceased to be a democracy.

Pedro Almodovar has come out swinging against Trump before, notably in 2025 while receiving the Chaplin Award at Lincoln Center in New York City, reports ‘Variety’.

The filmmaker referred to Trump at the time by saying America was “ruled by a narcissistic authority, who doesn’t respect human rights.” He later said Trump would be remembered as a “catastrophe”.

When asked if he fears what speaking out could do to his career, he told ‘Los Angeles Times’, “Not at all. I don’t have many fears. In a generalized Spanish sense, here we’re not afraid to call things for what they are. We have a government that has called Gaza a genocide and the Spanish people in general are not afraid to call these wars out for what they are”.

He said “it’s easier for me to be clear” with his beliefs because he’s a foreigner and works outside of Hollywood.

He further mentioned, “People are obviously very frightened. The U.S. is not a democracy right now. Some people say it’s maybe an imperfect democracy, but I really don’t think the U.S. is a democracy right now. The heartbreaking and ironic thing is that democracy has given rise, through the proper, right voting mechanism, to this kind of totalitarian regime. And it’s both a paradox and it’s also incredibly sad”.

He further mentioned, “You know, I’m not really blaming anyone in particular, but it was quite notable watching the Oscar telecast where there were not many protests against the war or against Trump”, Almodovar observed. “Maybe he wasn’t the only one, but the only real example I can remember came from a European, a friend of mine, Javier Bardem, who did directly say, “Free Palestine’”.

His upcoming film ‘Bitter Christmas’ is competing at the Cannes Film Festival.

--IANS

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