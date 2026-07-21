PLI scheme for textiles attracts Rs 8,118 crore investment, creates over 33,400 jobs: Centre

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Companies approved under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles have invested Rs 8,117.64 crore and created 33,427 new jobs as of March 31, 2026, the Centre informed Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita said a total of 170 companies have been approved under the PLI Scheme for Textiles, with investments and employment generation continuing to gather pace.

“Under the PLI for Textiles, a total of 170 companies have been approved. As of March 31, 2026, investment to the tune of Rs 8,117.64 crores have been made by PLI companies and 33,427 new jobs has been generated,” the minister stated.

The minister also highlighted the resilience of India's textile and apparel exports despite global headwinds.

Exports of textiles and apparel, including handicrafts, rose 1.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,25,339 crore in 2025-26 from Rs 3,19,573.2 crore in 2024-25.

The government said exports recorded growth in more than 100 destination markets during the year despite fluctuations in global demand, changing input costs and other trade-related challenges.

Exports from Madhya Pradesh remained largely stable at Rs 11,751.7 crore in 2025-26, compared with Rs 11,748.9 crore in the previous year.

Bihar registered stronger growth, with textile and apparel exports rising to Rs 409 crore from Rs 375.6 crore during the same period.

The government said it has rolled out a series of initiatives to strengthen the textile and apparel industry across the value chain.

These include the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks Scheme, the PLI Scheme, the National Technical Textiles Mission, the SAMARTH skill development programme, Silk Samagra-2, the National Handloom Development Programme, the National Handicrafts Development Programme, the Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme, and export support schemes such as RoSCTL and RoDTEP.

The Centre also highlighted the launch of the Resilience and Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation (RELIEF) initiative under the Export Promotion Mission on March 19, 2026, to support exporters affected by disruptions arising from the conflict in West Asia and maritime challenges in the Gulf region.

--IANS

pk