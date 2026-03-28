PLI scheme for food processing industries sees Rs 9,207 crore investment

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) A cumulative investment of about Rs 9,207 crore has been made by the approved applicants under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for Food Processing Industries (PLISFPI) till December 31, 2025, according to the government.

Around 35 lakh metric tonnes per annum of processing and preservation capacity has been created under the scheme. Total incentive amount of Rs 2,714.79 crore has been disbursed till date, according to Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh.

Out of 168 applicants approved under PLISFPI Scheme, 69 applicants are under Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) category.

In addition, 40 contract manufacturing units of main approved applicants are also from MSME.

Out of 168 applicants approved under PLISFPI, 2 applicants are cooperatives, 2 applicants are under the sector for innovative food products and 13 applicants are under organic sector, informed the minister.

The objectives of the scheme are to support the creation of global food manufacturing champions, promote Indian brands of food products abroad. Increase employment opportunities for off-farm jobs, ensure remunerative prices of farm produce and higher income to the farmers.

The incentives under the PLISFPI are admissible where the entire chain of manufacturing processes, including primary processing, of the food products applied for coverage under the scheme takes place in India. The incentives are also provided to promote branding and marketing abroad by approved beneficiaries/applicants, said the minister.

Meanwhile, the total export value of the processed food products from India in the last three years has been increasing. Major food export destination countries for India are the US, the UAE, Bangladesh, State of Libya, Sudan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Somalia, Thailand and Tanzania, etc.

The government has approved the Scheme for Export Promotion Mission (EPM) with the objective of strengthening India’s export competitiveness and providing targeted support to exporters.

According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, the country has the potential to reach $100 billion of combined exports of agriculture, marine products and food and beverage in the next four years.

—IANS

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