PKL 12: Nitin Kumar, Ali Samadi star as Jaipur Pink Panthers outclass UP Yoddhas

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Jaipur Pink Panthers put on a clinical performance to outclass UP Yoddhas in a Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), winning comprehensively at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Friday’s final match. From the opening minutes to the final whistle, the two-time champions were in complete control as Nitin Kumar and Ali Samadi both scored Super 10s on the way to the win.

The Pink Panthers saw their raiders, Nitin Kumar and Ali Samadi, relentless in attack, consistently finding gaps in the Yoddhas’ defence. The Panthers’ defensive unit, marshalled by Reza Mirbagheri and Aryan Kumar, maintained composure and discipline, ensuring that UP’s key raiders – including Guman Singh and Surender Gill – found little room to manoeuvre.

The breakthrough moment came when Ali Samadi pulled off a successful raid that inflicted the first All Out on the Yoddhas, widening the advantage and putting the opposition firmly on the back foot. Even as the Yoddhas tried to regroup, the Panthers continued to raid effectively and build on their lead. At the end of the first 10 minutes, the Pink Panthers were comfortably ahead, leading 16–7.

The two-time champions continued to dominate proceedings through the remainder of the first half. Even when the Yoddhas’ Surender Gill tried to spark a fightback with successful raids, the Pink Panthers’ raiders answered back immediately, ensuring the momentum stayed firmly in their favour.

Every time UP Yoddhas tried to find an opening, Jaipur responded with composure – either through a timely tackle or a successful raid from their lead duo. As the half drew to a close, the Pink Panthers had not only maintained their grip on the game but also stretched their lead further, heading into the break with a comfortable 24-14 advantage.

The Pink Panthers continued their commanding display in the second half, showing no signs of slowing down. The balance between attack and defence was striking, with Jaipur executing their plans efficiently on both ends of the mat.

The defining moment of this phase came when Parvinder led a spirited tackle to inflict another All Out on the Yoddhas, effectively sealing the Pink Panthers’ control over the contest. From that point onward, the Pink Panthers dictated the pace, mixing empty raids with sharp strikes to maintain their cushion.

The Yoddhas struggled to find consistency despite substitutions, and their defence continued to crack under pressure. As the clock approached the final stretch, the Pink Panthers were firmly in charge, holding a commanding 34–21 lead.

The match closed out with the same authority that had defined their performance all evening. Ali Samadi and Nitin Kumar continued to pile on the points, showing sharp awareness and composure in the dying minutes.

The defence, led by Reza Mirbagheri, stood tall under pressure, ensuring that UP Yoddhas’ attempts at a late comeback were quickly quashed. By the time the final whistle blew, Jaipur Pink Panthers had sealed a comprehensive victory, defeating UP Yoddhas by 13 points.

--IANS

bsk/