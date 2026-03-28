India adopts people-centric approach to fisheries governance: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that India has adopted a balanced and people-centric approach to fisheries governance while participating in deliberations at the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Cameroon.

Sharing details on social media platform X, Goyal said he addressed the Ministerial Session on Fisheries Subsidies, highlighting that fisheries in India are a vital source of livelihood and food security, supporting over 9 million fishermen, largely from small, traditional and artisanal communities practising sustainable methods.

He also underlined India’s longstanding commitment to conservation, citing measures such as the annual fishing ban, and said sustainability has been integral to the country’s approach well before it became a global priority.

Goyal also said that the challenge of overcapacity and overfishing is primarily driven by heavily subsidised industrial fleets, and not by small-scale fishermen in developing countries.

He stressed that global decisions must remain fair and should not disproportionately impact vulnerable communities.

Goyal also extended India’s support for the adoption of the draft decision on fisheries subsidies, while asserting that future outcomes must be equitable and development-oriented, protecting both marine resources and livelihoods.

On the sidelines of the conference, the minister held bilateral meetings with several counterparts. He met UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Peter Kyle, and discussed priorities under the MC14 agenda as well as progress towards the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed in July 2025.

Goyal also held talks with Cameroon’s Minister of Trade Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, congratulating the country on hosting the WTO Ministerial Conference and appreciating the organisation of the event.

The two sides discussed enhancing bilateral trade, investment and sectoral cooperation.

In another meeting, he interacted with WTO reform minister-facilitators Espen Barth Eide, Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chris Bryant, UK Minister of State for Trade Policy.

During these discussions, Goyal reiterated India’s support for a reformed, relevant and effective WTO, emphasising the need to uphold core principles such as consensus-based decision-making, Most Favoured Nation (MFN) norms and Special and Differential Treatment (S&DT) to ensure fairness in global trade.

He also highlighted PM Narendra Modi’s vision of strengthening the voice of the Global South in shaping a more inclusive multilateral trading system.

--IANS

ag/na