May 29, 2026 10:58 AM हिंदी

Piyush Goyal meets top business leaders in US, offers India investment opportunities

Piyush Goyal meets top business leaders in US, offers India investment opportunities

New York/New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) After a successful Canada visit to bolster trade ties, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met top business and industry leaders in the US, discussing avenues for deeper collaboration to further boost the investment landscape in India.

The minister met Miebach Michael, CEO of Mastercard, and discussed deepening collaboration in digital commerce, digital security, and next-generation payment solutions.

"Conversations centred around India’s growing digital economy, robust digital public infrastructure, and its emergence as a trusted global hub for fintech innovation,” said Goyal in a post on X.

He also met Chintu Patel, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and exchanged views on investment opportunities in India’s pharmaceutical sector and avenues for deeper collaboration to further the innovation landscape in India.

In his meeting with Chip Kaye, Chairman of Warburg Pincus, Goyal exchanged views on the evolving global investment landscape and India's emergence as a key driver of growth and innovation.

“Highlighted that with scale, talent, rising domestic demand, and a steady policy push, India continues to create new opportunities across sectors for global investors,” he noted.

Goyal also met Ted Pick, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, and the discussions focused on strengthening long-term investments and institutional partnerships in India, while exploring how Morgan Stanley can leverage the immense opportunities emerging across sectors in the country.

The minister engaged with over 50 global business and industry leaders at a roundtable held in New York. The meeting was hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York in collaboration with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

He highlighted India’s strong growth story, reform-driven business environment and expanding opportunities for global investors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said discussions focused on further deepening India-US trade, investment, innovation, and supply chain partnerships for shared prosperity.

The engagement comes amid India’s broader efforts to intensify economic diplomacy with major partner countries, following a series of recent high-level international interactions aimed at boosting trade and investment ties.

--IANS

na/

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