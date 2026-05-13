May 13, 2026 11:51 PM हिंदी

Piyush Goyal meets industry associations, urges them to seize FTA opportunities

Piyush Goyal meets industry associations, urges them to seize FTA opportunities

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that he interacted with over 1,000 representatives from industry associations and urged them to seize the unprecedented opportunities emerging through India's expanding FTA network.

In a post on X, the minister said he emphasised the need to prepare early, explore new markets, strengthen Brand India, improve quality and productivity and become more globally competitive.

“Inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s vision, called upon industry to convert global challenges into opportunities through innovation, energy efficiency, better logistics, R&D and collective national effort towards building a stronger export ecosystem and realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047,” Goyal posted.

Earlier, the minister chaired the India-Chile Business Roundtable alongside Francisco Perez Mackenna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, Paula Estevez, Undersecretary of International Economic Relations, and other distinguished business leaders from both nations.

The discussions focused on the immense potential of the India-Chile partnership across critical minerals, food processing, healthcare, clean energy, technology transfer, and several emerging sectors.

“We explored numerous exciting prospects for collaboration under the India-Chile CEPA, which is poised to deepen our bilateral ties and unlock new growth opportunities across sectors for our businesses and people,”said Goyal.

Earlier, Goyal highlighted major achievements of the government in the past 10 days, such as export promotion initiatives, progress in free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations and discussions with global companies to strengthen manufacturing investments in India.

In a post on X, the minister stated that Assam’s One District One Product (ODOP) honey was exported to the US for the first time, while India and Canada successfully concluded the second round of negotiations for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

He highlighted that the government engaged with global industry leaders from Airbus, L'Oréal Groupe, Carrier and LVMH to deepen investments and strengthen manufacturing in India.

According to the minister, the government also held key meetings to review the progress of India’s FTAs, export promotion strategies and sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) approvals aimed at improving global market access for Indian agriculture and fisheries products.

—IANS

na/

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