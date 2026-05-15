Tanya Mittal says participating in Maa Hai Na with mother gave them time they don’t get in their daily lives

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) ZEE5 is set to premiere its upcoming reality show Maa Hai Na, hosted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

The show will see Bigg Boss 19 popular face Tanya Mittal and actress Urvashi Dholakia along with their respective family members.

Tanya Mittal will be seen along with her mother, Sunita Mittal, marking the latter's debut on TV.

Urvashi will be seen along with her son Kshitij Dholakia.

For Tanya Mittal, the experience has been both emotional and deeply personal. “No matter how independent we become, there’s always that one person we go back to for comfort and for me, that’s my mom. Maa Hai Na felt very close to my heart as it reflects real family moments, laughter, small arguments, emotional conversations, and the chaos that somehow brings you closer. It also gave my mom and me time we don’t usually get in our daily lives, and that’s something I’ll always cherish. For my mom, it’s also her first-ever reality show appearance,” says Tanya Mittal.

Urvashi Dholakia describing her experience said, “Doing Maa Hai Na with my son felt very real and special because it’s not often that life gives you the chance to pause and just be with your child in such an honest way. We laughed, we disagreed, we cooked, and somewhere in all of that, we reconnected in a way I will always remember. For me, it’s those unfiltered moments that make this experience truly beautiful.”

Maa Hai Na is said to be a heartwarming format that brings celebrity mothers and their children together under one roof. The show captures unscripted, real moments as mother-child duos cook, argue, laugh, and reconnect through honest and emotional conversations.

–IANS

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