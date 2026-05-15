India needs Rs 80 trillion in urban infrastructure investment by 2037: Report

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) India requires nearly Rs 80 trillion in urban infrastructure investment by 2037 to support rapid urbanisation and economic growth, a report said on Friday.

The report from credit ratings agency Brickwork Ratings (BWR) said that urban areas are expected to contribute nearly 70 per cent of India’s GDP by 2036, making sustainable urban financing a national priority.

The report said that the central government’s Rs 1 trillion scheme, the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF), represents a major shift in India’s urban development financing model from a grant-driven program to a market-driven framework to raise nearly Rs 4 trillion in total urban investments over five years.

ULBs must raise at least 50 per cent of project financing via municipal bonds, bank loans or PPPs before central support is unlocked.

Moreover, the government contributes 25 per cent of project costs, and the balance is funded by states and ULBs.

The model aims to strengthen discipline, transparency, and creditworthiness, while BWR notes material execution risks in implementation, the statement noted.

They highlighted the importance of credit ratings for ULBs to access market financing.

While bank loans do not require formal ratings, the report warned that reliance on institutional lending alone keeps cities dependent on state guarantees and limits diversification.

“The UCF could significantly deepen India’s municipal finance ecosystem, particularly by expanding participation in the municipal bond market. Since FY18, only 17 cities have issued municipal bonds, amounting to Rs 45.4 billion, highlighting the large untapped financing opportunity in the sector,” said Manu Sehgal, CEO, Brickwork Ratings.

Further, investor confidence in municipal bonds has significantly improved, reflected in the drop in yield spreads from roughly 480 bps (FY20) to roughly 155 bps (FY26) versus the RBI Repo Rate.

Sehgal added that the 5,000 crore Credit Repayment Guarantee Scheme by UCF could improve investor confidence by providing guarantees for first-time loans to smaller ULBs, thereby broadening the investable universe for lenders and investors.

—IANS

aar/ag