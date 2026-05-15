Gitikka Ganju Dhar gains weight to play 'Amma' to Lakshvir Singh Saran in ‘Lukkhe’

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actress Gitikka Ganju Dhar intentionally gained weight to embody the physicality and emotional depth of a mother who has endured life's hardships for her child in the show Lukkhe.

Talking about it, Gitikka said, “I took the call to put on weight to play Amma to Lucky played by actor Lakshvir Singh Saran. I felt it would add flavour to her overall look in the show. We went without makeup, in fact, we applied products to make me look older, strained and harried. Her lifelong struggle of bringing up Lucky as a single parent in Chandigarh, had to reflect in her unkempt persona."

She further added, “It has been a journey of purposeful crafting, getting Amma right. I’m grateful for the response I’ve received and also would like to mention how important a force my co-actor Lakshvir's intensity was to my performance.”

Directed by Himank Gaur, "Lukkhe" is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. The series tells the story of Lucky, played by Lakshvir Singh Saran, a talented hockey player who goes undercover into Chandigarh’s rap scene to expose a dangerous drug syndicate.

As Lucky navigates this tumultuous world, he faces love, loyalty, guilt, and brotherhood, with police officer Gurbani and rising rapper MC Badnaam pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Along with Lakshvir Singh Saran and Gitikka Ganju Dhar, the show also stars rapper King, Palak Tiwari and others.

The show marked rapper King's debut in the acting space.

–IANS

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