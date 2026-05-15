Malvi Malhotra on ‘Dama Dum Mast Kalandar’: It addresses an important social issue

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actress Malvi Malhotra, who will next be seen alongside actor-singer King B Chouhan in the Punjabi situational comedy-drama Dama Dum Mast Kalandar, has spoken about film and said it “addresses an important social issue”.

Malvi shared, “I was really excited about this project because it addresses a very important social issue. It forms a significant part of the film and creates a strong impact when the audience watches it. Also, all the characters have been portrayed really well, which made it even more special for me.”

Known for her performances across television and regional cinema, including TV show Udaan, Hotel Milan, Zorawar Di Jacqueline, Abhiyuham, Thiragabadara Saami and Jenma Natchathiram, Malvi said that her character’s name is Jasmine, who is very outspoken and bold.

“Someone who is extremely vocal about what she wants. This kind of character is not very common in the Punjabi industry, so I felt it was a great opportunity and something I should definitely take up,” she added.

Describing the essence of the film, which is set to release in theatres on May 22, said: “If I had to describe it in one word, it would be self-awareness. It’s about doing something for a cause.”

She added: “At the same time, there are so many elements—love for one’s mother, love for the nation, and a sense of responsibility towards it—that make the film much more impactful.”

Highlighting the deeper message of the story, the actress said: “There are many things we are aware of in real life, but we choose not to acknowledge them. We know they exist, but we don’t want to face them. This film is like a confrontation with that reality—it makes you realise that we often don’t act on what we already know.”

The film, directed by Sukhvir Singh and produced by Starmoon Film Productions in association with Chakora Productions, tells a quirky yet emotional story rooted in friendship and struggle.

The film also features Anita Devgan, Rupinder Rupi, Mintu Kapa, Sukhdev Barnala, Manpreet Singh, Pritish Narula, Sammy Gill and Pahulpreet Singh in pivotal roles.

--IANS

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