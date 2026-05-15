EAM Jaishankar meets Iranian FM Araghchi, reviews West Asia situation

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi in New Delhi, where the two leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and its wider implications, along with bilateral matters of mutual interest.

EAM Jaishankar also welcomed Araghchi’s participation in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting being hosted in New Delhi under India's 2026 chairship.

Following the meeting, EAM posted on X : “Had a detailed conversation with FM Abbas Araghchi of Iran this morning in Delhi. Discussed the situation in West Asia and its implications. Also exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest. Appreciate his participation in BRICS India 2026."

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Iranian Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi.

The meeting marked the first high-level diplomatic engagement involving India since the Iran war began.

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar on Thursday highlighted the fragile security environment in West Asia, stating that the persistent tensions in the region, along with threats to shipping routes and energy infrastructure, remain a matter of global concern.

Delivering the national statement at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi under India's 2026 chairship, the EAM said, "The conflict in West Asia merits particular attention. Continuing tensions, risks to maritime traffic, and disruptions to energy infrastructure highlight the fragility of the situation. Safe and unimpeded maritime flows through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, remain vital for global economic well-being."

He also reaffirmed India's "strong commitment" to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter.

"Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity must remain the foundation of international relations. Dialogue and diplomacy are the only sustainable means of resolving conflicts," the EAM said.

In his address at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Thursday, Araghchi urged the global community to condemn "violations of international law" by the United States and Israel and take action against "warmongering", thereby bringing an end to the impunity of those who violate the UN Charter.

He stated that Iran has been subjected to "brutal and unlawful aggression" by the US and Israel.

“The attacks on my people have been justified with false claims that run counter to the informed assessments of the International Atomic Energy Agency and even America’s own intelligence community. The truth is that Iran -- like many other independent nations -- is the victim of illegal expansionism and warmongering. These are ugly things which have no place in today’s world,” the Iranian Foreign Minister stated.

Marking Tehran's first high-level diplomatic outreach since the conflict in West Asia began, Araghchi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a three-day official visit.

The escalating tensions in West Asia have also rattled global energy markets, with oil and gas prices surging after Iran effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz -- the strategic shipping corridor between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that carries nearly 20 per cent of the world's oil and LNG (liquefied natural gas) supplies.

--IANS

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