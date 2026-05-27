Piyush Goyal bets big on Indian financial sector reforms, ease of doing biz

Toronto/New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held extensive discussions with Canada's leading pension funds, sovereign and institutional investors, members of the Canada-India Business Council and other stakeholders, and pitched the India growth story to them.

The minister highlighted how the Indian government's focus on infrastructure, financial sector reforms and ease of doing business is creating unprecedented opportunities for global investors, and invited stakeholders to partner with India in areas such as clean energy, technology, digital infrastructure, AI, manufacturing and supply chain diversification.

He was chaining the 'Canada-India Investment Roundtable' alongside Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade of Canada.

“Also, discussed ways to strengthen collaboration in financial markets to support sustainable growth and shared prosperity for both countries,” Goyal posted on X.

He also met V. Prem Watsa, Chairman and CEO, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, and discussed India's strong economic growth trajectory and opportunities for deeper collaboration across infrastructure, financial services, manufacturing, logistics, and clean energy sectors.

“Noted Fairfax's longstanding engagement in India, including its investments in Bengaluru International Airport and other key sectors contributing to India's growth story,” said the minister.

Goyal met Philip Witherington, President and CEO of Manulife Financial Corporation. They discussed investment opportunities and avenues for collaboration, given India's expanding financial services ecosystem.

In his meeting with Kevin Strain, President and CEO, Sun Life Canada and discussed opportunities for expanding collaboration in insurance, retirement solutions, healthcare financing, and long-term investments in India's rapidly growing financial services ecosystem.

“Noted Sun Life's longstanding engagement in India and its contribution towards strengthening India's insurance and financial services sector,” he mentioned in the X post.

During his meeting with Rahim Suleman, President and CEO of Neo Performance Materials, they discussed expanding the India-Canada partnership across critical minerals, rare earth processing, and advanced materials that are vital for clean technologies and future industries.

“We also explored opportunities to build stronger and more reliable supply chains, promote value addition, and support the growing global demand for strategic minerals,” said Goyal.

—IANS

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