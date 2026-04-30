April 30, 2026 3:02 PM हिंदी

PhonePe surpasses 700 million registered users, accelerates growth momentum

PhonePe surpasses 700 million registered users, accelerates growth momentum

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) PhonePe on Thursday announced that it has crossed the milestone of 700 million (70 crores) life-till-date registered users on its platform as on April 29, 2026.

This milestone highlights PhonePe’s population-scale reach in India and the breadth of its digital platform offerings across payments and financial services distribution.

It also reflects the company’s sustained growth, driven by increasing consumer trust, market-leading distribution network, and a continued focus on building reliable and intuitive digital payment experiences.

What stands out in this journey is not just the scale, but the pace of growth. It took PhonePe 136 days to reach its first million users, and now it is achieved every 6 days. From Fiscal Year 2023 to Fiscal Year 2025, the company has maintained a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56.25 per cent, underlining the consistency of its expansion even as it operates at a massive scale.

PhonePe’s growth has been fueled by its commitment to building a seamless and secure financial services ecosystem. With a strong emphasis on speed, reliability, and user-centric design, the platform has continued to evolve in line with the needs of a rapidly digitizing India.

Commenting on the milestone, Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO of PhonePe, said, “Crossing 700 million life-till-date registered users is a significant moment in our journey and speaks of the trust that users across the country have placed in us.

What is equally exciting is the pace at which we are growing today, which reflects the increasing relevance of digital payments in everyday life. As we move forward, our focus remains on building products that are simple, secure, and accessible to all, while continuing to contribute to India’s digital economy.”

As adoption within India’s digital ecosystem continues to grow, PhonePe intends to continue expanding its offerings and investing in an ecosystem of multiple population-scale digital platforms for Indians.

--IANS

pk

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