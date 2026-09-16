September 16, 2026 7:35 PM हिंदी

PGTI Tour: Khalin Joshi extends his lead at Nava Raipur Open

Khalin Joshi extends his lead in the Nava Raipur Open at the Fairway Golf & Lake Resort in Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday. Photo credit: PGTI

Naya Raipur, Sep 16 (IANS) Khalin Joshi posted a bogey-free four-under 30 to extend his lead to two shots after the second round of the inaugural INR 1 crore Nava Raipur Open, being played at the Fairway Golf & Lake Resort in Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The 34-year-old Bengaluru golfer (29-30), who began the day with a one-shot advantage, made four birdies to move to nine-under 59 at the halfway stage. Joshi, a two-time winner on the PGTI Tour this season and currently 12th in the Race to the India Championship, has not dropped a shot over the opening 18 holes.

Heavy rain left the course unsuitable for full 18-hole rounds, prompting the Tournament Committee to stage each of the four rounds over the back nine.

Kolkata’s 20-year-old Aryav Shah (30-31) made four birdies and one bogey in a three-under 31 to share second place at seven-under 61 with Nepal’s Subash Tamang (32-29), Bengaluru’s Akshay Neranjen (30-31) and Panchkula’s Raunil Kukar (31-30).

Tamang, 24, produced the joint lowest score of the second round, making five birdies in a bogey-free 29 to climb into contention.

Joshi began his round with a birdie after striking a hybrid from the tee and following it with a precise approach. “It was another solid day,” Joshi said. “I felt a little more tentative and less comfortable than yesterday, but continued to hit quality shots throughout the round. I’m pleased with the way I played.”

The two consecutive bogey-free rounds have reflected the quality of Joshi’s ball-striking. “My game has been solid from tee to green,” he said. “I’ve also been hitting my approaches close to the flags, so I haven’t faced too many long birdie putts.”

Joshi has made the most of the scoring opportunities on the 10th, 12th and 13th during both rounds. “The 12th is drivable, while the 13th is a short par five where a good tee shot gives you an excellent birdie opportunity,” he said.

“I’ve hit good tee shots on both holes and taken advantage. Hopefully, I can continue doing that over the final two rounds.”

Seven players shared sixth place at six-under 62: Chandigarh’s Umed Kumar (33-29), Kolkata’s Sunit Chowrasia (33-29), Gurugram’s Veer Ahlawat (32-30), Sri Lanka’s Chalitha Pushpika (30-32), Chandigarh’s Vasu Sehgal (31-31), Noida’s Bipin Mukhiya (30-32), Faridabad’s Karan Pratap Singh (32-30).

Chowrasia earned promotion to the DP World PGTI after winning three consecutive NexGen events and finishing atop the rankings, while Ahlawat was the 2024 DP World PGTI Rankings champion.

The cut fell at three-under 65, with 56 players from the field of 132 advancing to the final two rounds.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

PoK's Rawalakot under siege for over 100 days but Kashmiri spirit refuses to kneel down

PoK's Rawalakot under siege for over 100 days but Kashmiri spirit refuses to kneel down

Khalin Joshi extends his lead in the Nava Raipur Open at the Fairway Golf & Lake Resort in Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI Tour: Khalin Joshi extends his lead at Nava Raipur Open

Lancashire Women confirm seven departures, Cross and Morris set to retire (Credit: X/Lancashire Women)

Lancashire Women confirm seven departures, Cross and Morris set to retire

HM Amit Shah to visit Gujarat tomorrow, flag off bike yatra on PM Modi's birthday

HM Amit Shah to visit Gujarat tomorrow, flag off bike yatra on PM Modi's birthday

BCCI chief Mithun Manhas, Team India meet Japan ambassador ahead of historic T20I to be played on September 22 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture in Japan. Photo credit: BCCI

BCCI chief Manhas, Team India meet Japan ambassador ahead of historic T20I

Pressure on men's hockey team in Asian Games after below-par World Cup, says Viren Rasquinha. Photo credit: IANS

Pressure on men's hockey team in Asian Games after below-par World Cup, says Rasquinha

India and Bangladesh discuss improving air connectivity, enhancing civil aviation cooperation

India and Bangladesh discuss improving air connectivity, enhancing civil aviation cooperation

India’s power supply to see flood-hit Nepal through the winter: Report

India’s power supply to see flood-hit Nepal through the winter: Report

Global AI spending to surge by 49.5 pc this year, $1.2 trillion opportunity in AI services by 2030

Global AI spending to surge by 49.5 pc this year, $1.2 trillion opportunity in AI services by 2030

International luxury brands close stores in China over weak consumer demand: Report

International luxury brands close stores in China over weak consumer demand: Report